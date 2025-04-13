Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $499,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,300,000 after purchasing an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 85.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 111,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in PPL by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,997,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 124,275 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PPL by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 696,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PPL opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 90.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $359,186.40. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,951.32. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $173,005. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.