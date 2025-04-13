Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Baird R W lowered Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Portillo’s has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 737,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Portillo’s by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 641,273 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth about $4,105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,623,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

