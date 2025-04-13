Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $12.58. Prada shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 18,909 shares trading hands.
Prada Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.
About Prada
Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.
