Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

UTF opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

