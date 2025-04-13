Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.7% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $250,596.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,125,777.76. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.16, for a total value of $22,133,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,453 shares of company stock worth $326,680,904. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $543.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $628.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on META. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.38.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

