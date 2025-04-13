Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust makes up about 1.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,373,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,022,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 318,049 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 182,650 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.