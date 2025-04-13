Promising Gold Stocks To Watch Today – April 12th

Robinhood Markets, Newmont, Coca-Cola, Agnico Eagle Mines, Freeport-McMoRan, Barrick Gold, and Cadence Design Systems are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies involved primarily in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to fluctuations in gold prices while also carrying company- and industry-specific risks that may impact their overall performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 51,213,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,773,205. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $54.80. 31,726,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,376. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. 19,983,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,331,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $307.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.73. 7,646,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $118.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,222,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,900,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $55.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. 41,724,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,921,418. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Further Reading