Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – April 13th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market drugs and other healthcare products. These stocks are sensitive to regulatory changes, drug approval processes, and market demand, making them a unique and sometimes volatile investment within the broader healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $10.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $731.62. 3,599,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,831. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $837.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $823.46.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $174.90. 9,046,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,388. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.62. 9,940,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

