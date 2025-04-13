PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 153.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 345.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 184,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PROS by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 338,158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PROS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,516,000 after buying an additional 172,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,304.56. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROS

PROS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.83 million, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.