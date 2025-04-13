PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) to Issue Dividend of $0.83

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8296 per share on Thursday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 22.6% increase from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.68.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:PPERY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

