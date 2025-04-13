PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) to Issue Dividend of $0.83

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8296 per share on Thursday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 22.6% increase from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.68.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 4.2 %
OTCMKTS:PPERY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
