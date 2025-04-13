Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 2,649 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,220,290,000 after purchasing an additional 166,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after buying an additional 381,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

