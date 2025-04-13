Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,324.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,906 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 815,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after buying an additional 575,990 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog
In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,344,272. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Datadog Price Performance
Shares of DDOG opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.43, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
Further Reading
