Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 156.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,324.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,906 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 815,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after buying an additional 575,990 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,344,272. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.43, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

