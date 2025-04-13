Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $169.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,502,180.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,891,897. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

