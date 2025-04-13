Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in The Cigna Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CI opened at $329.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.31.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

