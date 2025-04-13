Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 641.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Herbalife by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 12,307.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,125. This represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $6.70 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

