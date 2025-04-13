Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 176 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Materion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,876,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 473,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Materion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 412,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.56 and a beta of 1.15. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $129.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. Materion’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.21%.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. This represents a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

