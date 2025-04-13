Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Prenetics Global Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of PRE opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Prenetics Global Limited has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.
