Raymond James Begins Coverage on Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

ORRF opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,817.10. This trade represents a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,309.60. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,800 shares of company stock worth $211,892. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 131,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $336,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

