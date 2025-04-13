RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

