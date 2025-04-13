RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 40,688 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 190.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

