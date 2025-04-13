RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.6% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $536.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.08 and its 200-day moving average is $586.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.