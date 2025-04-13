Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booking stock on March 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/19/2025.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $91.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,586.53. 304,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,388. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,715.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,769.51.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $9.60 dividend. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,327.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

