Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Azenta stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,643. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Azenta by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Azenta by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Azenta by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

