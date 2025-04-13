Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 3/19/2025.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,932,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,364,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 820.7% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

