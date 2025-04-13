Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

