Reviewing CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) & Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics and CARGO Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CARGO Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexeo Therapeutics and CARGO Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 CARGO Therapeutics 1 6 0 0 1.86

Profitability

Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,021.21%. CARGO Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.11%. Given Lexeo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lexeo Therapeutics is more favorable than CARGO Therapeutics.

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and CARGO Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -57.66% -48.18% CARGO Therapeutics N/A -38.16% -33.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and CARGO Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 101.12 -$66.39 million ($3.08) -0.64 CARGO Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.15 million ($3.72) -1.15

Lexeo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CARGO Therapeutics. CARGO Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexeo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lexeo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CARGO Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats CARGO Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies. It also develops CRG-023, a tri-specific CAR T product candidate that targets tumor cells with three B-cell antigen targets. The company was formerly known as Syncopation Life Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

