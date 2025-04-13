Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,123 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.97.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

