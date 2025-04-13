Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 35,889 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $26,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $766,566,000 after buying an additional 243,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. The trade was a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Munoz bought 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. This trade represents a 48.76 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $254.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.29 and its 200-day moving average is $310.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.