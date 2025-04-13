Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,441 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $166.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,590,061.20. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $90,874.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,888,697.48. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,251,592 shares of company stock valued at $308,485,023. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.