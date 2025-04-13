Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $360.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

