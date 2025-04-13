Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,409.69.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,996.95 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,036.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,958.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

