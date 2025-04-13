Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $40.30 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 2.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $40,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after buying an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $302,734,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $96,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,865,000 after acquiring an additional 698,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

