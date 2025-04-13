Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $921,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMR opened at $100.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.