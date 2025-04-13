Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,204 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Crown by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Crown by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

