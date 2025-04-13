Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,285,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,923,000 after purchasing an additional 263,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,901,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,225,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.7 %

HON opened at $198.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

