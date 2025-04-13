RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) President Purchases $12,447.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) President Patrick W. Galley purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $12,447.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,108. This represents a 13.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RFM stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $16.54.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
