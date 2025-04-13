RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) President Purchases $12,447.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) President Patrick W. Galley purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $12,447.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,108. This represents a 13.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFM stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFM. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

