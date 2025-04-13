Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $13.08 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $52,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,100. The trade was a 36.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.