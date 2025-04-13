Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 30th

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2025

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $13.08 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $52,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,100. The trade was a 36.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.