Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 169,940 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 169,940 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 622,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IEF stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3037 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.