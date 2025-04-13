Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 21,624 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.