Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,853,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219,772 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $43,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 912.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 983,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after purchasing an additional 886,123 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after buying an additional 701,594 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 533,895 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $6,395,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $6,075,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.