Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $37.96 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $37,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup set a $330.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.79.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $261.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

