Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $39.69 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,811 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $39,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,055,000 after buying an additional 285,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6,676.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,616,000 after acquiring an additional 973,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.6 %

WTW opened at $321.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -321.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

