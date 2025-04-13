Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $59,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $283.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

