Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 101.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $40,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,430,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,032,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,431,000 after buying an additional 5,499,986 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AZEK by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,294,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,396,000 after buying an additional 429,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AZEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZEK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $615,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,645,427.95. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

