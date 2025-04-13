Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $560.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $572.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

