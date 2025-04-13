Ruggaard & Associates LLC Sells 403 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ruggaard & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 51,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.51.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $157.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

