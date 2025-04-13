Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBSI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,193,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,471,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of BBSI opened at $39.84 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

