Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.25 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,567 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 46.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,806,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 73.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 127,717 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 368,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

