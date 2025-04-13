Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.94 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

