Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $11,052,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KE by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

KE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.58%.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

